scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Chandigarh Administration terminates firm contract for violation of terms

M/s Sherwal Enterprises, who was awarded a contract for providing outsource services in the department for a period of one year from March 14, 2022, to March 13, 2023, did not comply with the accepted terms and conditions and repeatedly delayed the dues.

On the request of the department, the authorities have also suspended the firm from bidding.

The department of urban planning, Chandigarh Administration, on Friday terminated the contract of M/s Sherwal Enterprises, SCO NO. 68, first floor, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, for violating the terms and conditions of the contract.

More from Chandigarh

M/s Sherwal Enterprises, who was awarded a contract for providing outsource services in the department for a period of one year from March 14, 2022, to March 13, 2023, did not comply with the accepted terms and conditions and repeatedly delayed the dues.  The poor performance and services delivered by the firm caused undue harassment to the contractual employees of the department. Therefore, the contract awarded to the firm was terminated after following the legal process of issuing a show-cause notice. On the request of the department, the authorities have also suspended the firm from bidding.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:13:18 am
Next Story

US wants India to join coalition on Russia fuel price cap

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement