Chandigarh Administration terminates firm contract for violation of terms

On the request of the department, the authorities have also suspended the firm from bidding.

The department of urban planning, Chandigarh Administration, on Friday terminated the contract of M/s Sherwal Enterprises, SCO NO. 68, first floor, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, for violating the terms and conditions of the contract.

M/s Sherwal Enterprises, who was awarded a contract for providing outsource services in the department for a period of one year from March 14, 2022, to March 13, 2023, did not comply with the accepted terms and conditions and repeatedly delayed the dues. The poor performance and services delivered by the firm caused undue harassment to the contractual employees of the department. Therefore, the contract awarded to the firm was terminated after following the legal process of issuing a show-cause notice. On the request of the department, the authorities have also suspended the firm from bidding.