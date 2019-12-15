Chandigarh administration seeks central body’s intervention to prevent road fatalities

An accident near Kalagram, one of the black spots. (file) An accident near Kalagram, one of the black spots. (file)

The UT administration has sought the intervention of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in New Delhi for reducing road fatalities on at least 11 identified black spots in the last three years.

The administration urged the CRRI to send a team of experts to conduct a survey of all these 11 black spots and suggest some corrective measures to prevent future road crashes at these spots. A letter from the office of Additional Transport Secretary was sent to the office of Director, CRRI, New Delhi. These black spots were identified by the Road Crash Analysis Cell of the Chandigarh Police. A majority of the black spots are on Dakshin Marg.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan said, “We have sought the intervention of CRRI. We send the report of black spots to UT transport department, which sent a letter to CRRI. The black spots were identified by traffic police. We observed that at some of the black spots, road crashes were reported higher and fatalities at some spots are less. We made a detailed chart of every black spot. Most of these spots are situated in the peripheral roads. They were identified as per the guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.”

The 11 black spots include stretches of National Highway or other category of roads of about 500m in length in which either five road accidents ( involving fatalities/ grievous injuries ) or 10 fatalities took place during the last three calendar years.

The spots include Airport Light point to CRPF Campus Hallomajra, Poultry Farm Chowk to BSNL turn on Dakshin Marg, Sector 46/47/48/49 light point to Sector 48/49 small roundabout, near Railway Bridge, Vikas Marg, Mauli Jagran, Sector 29 (Tribune) roundabout on Dakshin Marg, Kalagram light point on Madhya Marg, Sector 25/38 light point, Hallomajra light point on Dakshin Marg, infront of ISBT-43, Mandela Light point, Badheri village roundabout, Sector 41.

