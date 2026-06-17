Chandigarh Administration denies RTI plea seeking basis for Master Plan amendments

The Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, formally notified in April 2015, serves as the guiding blueprint for managing the city’s growth, heritage and infrastructure till 2031. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Administration has declined to disclose details of the proposed amendments to the city’s Master Plan, citing provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act that exempt disclosure of records related to an ongoing decision-making process.

The proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 — including a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR), increased population density, mixed land use, and high-rise development — have come under scrutiny following an RTI application seeking to know the studies and assessments that formed the basis of the proposed changes.

In response to an RTI application filed by city resident Ram Kumar Garg, the Urban Planning Department said the draft amendments had been placed in the public domain for inviting objections and suggestions from residents, but the proposal was still under consideration and had not attained finality.