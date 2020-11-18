Chandigarh Administration offers revised rates to employees under housing scheme, employees say hardly any difference

The administration said that the whole piece of land that is 73.295 Acre (61.5 Acre + 11.795 Acre) will be charged at Rs 35.88 crore per acre on chunk basis in accordance with the existing decision of the Union Cabinet. Hence, the cost of land will be Rs 2629.82 crore. (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration offered new revised rates of flats to employees under the UT Employees housing scheme, on Monday. The employees housing scheme was announced in 2008.

The administration gave two options to the employees – one on plotted area basis and the other on chunk area basis. It was stated that if employees purchase using plotted area basis, a three-bedroom flat with servant quarter will cost Rs 1.51 crore and a two-bedroom flat with servant quarter will cost Rs 1.17 crore. A one-bedroom flat will cost Rs 68 lakh and a one room flat will cost Rs 46 lakh.

If the same flats are taken under the chunk area basis, they will cost more in the revised rates in the second concept given. A three-bedroom flat with servant quarter will cost Rs 1.69 crore and a two-bedroom flat with servant quarter will cost Rs 1.31 crore. A one-bedroom flat will cost Rs 75 lakh and a one room flat will cost Rs 54 lakh.

The three-bedroom (with servant quarter) category has 253 flats and the two-bedroom category has 168 flats. As many 3066 will be one-bedroom flats and 444 will be one room flats.

The administration said that the whole piece of land that is 73.295 Acre (61.5 Acre + 11.795 Acre) will be charged at Rs 35.88 crore per acre on chunk basis in accordance with the existing decision of the Union Cabinet. Hence, the cost of land will be Rs 2629.82 crore.

The land cost will be charged on chunk basis where total 48.33 acre of land will be charged at Rs. 35.88 crores per acre that is total Rs 1734.08 crore. Though there will not be any financial concession toward cost of land, yet the FAR gets increased and modification of master plan will be required for extra height etc, it was said.

Under the plotted area option, though total 65.96 acre of land will be utilised, but only 38.02 acre will be charged at Rs 3588 crore per acre that is total Rs 1364.16 crore. Hence by not charging 27.94 acre of land, the financial concession of Rs 1002.49 crore will be extended in reducing land cost by modifyíng the Cabinet decision.

However, employees were not satisfied, saying that there was hardly any difference in the rates. They further said the project was delayed on part of the administration, and not due to their issues.

The employees stated that they should be charged the same rate as in 2008 when the scheme was floated. In 2008, the three-bedroom flat was priced at Rs 34.70 lakh for ground floor and Rs 24.80 lakh for upper floors while two-bedroom flats were for Rs 24.30 lakh for ground floor and upper floors for Rs 17.36 lakh. One-bedroom for Rs 13.53 lakh (ground floor) and Rs 10.96 lakh (upper floors). One room was just for Rs 5.76 lakh then.

In 2019, the tentative cost reflected in the brochure was Rs 1.76 crore for three-bedroom flats, Rs 1.35 crore for two-bedroom flats and Rs 99 lakh for one-bedroom flats. One room flat as per brochure was to cost Rs 58 lakh. Following inflated rates for the same category for which employees paid very nominal rates, they did not agree to these brochure rates and asked the UT administration for a revision, following which the administration has now come up with two options.

After the two concepts announced on Monday, the Chandigarh administration in a statement issued on Monday evening, said that the employee’s representatives had a detailed meeting with Adviser Manoj Parida who offered a price range for proposed flats. “If employees agree to the price, the Administration will move MHA for formal approval, after which the housing board will start construction. The houses will range from 6 to 11 floors to reduce need for larger land area. The employees have been requested to give their consent at the earliest. They demanded free hold land rights which Adviser said will be decided by the MHA,” said the statement.

