Chandigarh administration advises residents, institutions to submit online service requests for pruning, removing weak branches

The Chandigarh Administration has advised residents and public and private institutions to submit online service requests to the Horticulture Department for pruning or removal of weak tree branches that may pose a risk during adverse weather conditions.
The Chandigarh Administration’s Engineering Department has issued an advisory urging citizens and institutions to take preventive measures to reduce risks posed by weak and overgrown trees across the city.
The advisory, issued by the Executive Engineer of the Horticulture Division No. 2, emphasises that falling branches, uprooted trees and structurally weakened trunks can pose serious threats to public safety, government property, students and visitors during storms and heavy rainfall.
According to the administration, ensuring tree safety is of “utmost importance”, especially in areas such as schools, colleges, offices, residential buildings, playgrounds and public pathways.
Citizens and heads of public and private institutions have been asked to carry out regular visual inspections of trees on their premises to identify weak branches or potentially dangerous trees.
The advisory specifically calls for the identification of trees that show signs of distress, including leaning trunks, visible cracks in the soil around roots, dead or dried branches, and trees growing in close proximity to buildings or high-footfall areas. Such trees, the administration said, should be prioritised for remedial action to prevent accidents during inclement weather.
To facilitate timely intervention, the Chandigarh Administration has advised residents and institutions to submit online service requests to the Horticulture Department for pruning or removal of weak branches. Complaints can be lodged through the “eGov Chandigarh Smart City” citizen service portal or via the mobile application “I’m Chandigarh”.
The procedure involves registering with a mobile number, selecting the Horticulture Department option, clicking on service requests, uploading photographs of the affected trees and submitting the application with relevant details for immediate action.
The advisory also outlines a safety plan to be followed during heavy rain or stormy conditions. Students, school staff, employees of public and private institutions, and citizens have been advised to stay away from weak, dead or dangerous trees during bad weather. Parking vehicles under old, dried or structurally compromised trees has also been discouraged.
In case of severe weather warnings, the administration has recommended restricting access to areas identified as high-risk due to tree-related hazards. Educational institutions have been directed to train staff and students in emergency procedures, including identifying safe zones and evacuation routes.
UT officials said proactive monitoring and regular maintenance of trees can significantly reduce the risk of injuries and property damage during the monsoon season.
