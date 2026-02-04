Chandigarh administration advises residents, institutions to submit online service requests for pruning, removing weak branches

Citizens and heads of public and private institutions have been asked to carry out regular visual inspections of trees on their premises to identify weak branches or potentially dangerous trees. (Representational image)

The Chandigarh Administration has advised residents and public and private institutions to submit online service requests to the Horticulture Department for pruning or removal of weak tree branches that may pose a risk during adverse weather conditions.

The Chandigarh Administration’s Engineering Department has issued an advisory urging citizens and institutions to take preventive measures to reduce risks posed by weak and overgrown trees across the city.

The advisory, issued by the Executive Engineer of the Horticulture Division No. 2, emphasises that falling branches, uprooted trees and structurally weakened trunks can pose serious threats to public safety, government property, students and visitors during storms and heavy rainfall.