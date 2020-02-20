Chandigarh administration issues orders, Ram Gopal senior to Kewal Krishan by 21 days

DSP Ram Gopal DSP Ram Gopal

A day before hearing of the contempt application of DSP Kewal Krishan for not implementing the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court giving him seniority for the actual date of his joining, the Chandigarh administration, on Wednesday, issued orders making DSP Ram Gopal 21 days senior than DSP Kewal Krishan. The orders were issued by Principal Home Secretary (UT) Arun Kumar.

Though DSP Kewal Krishan was given the seniority from June 22, 2009, DSP Ram Gopal was given seniority since June 1, 2009. Kewal Krishan is scheduled to retire from police services in April this year.

Sources said, “UT administration will give him one year extension, which is a normal process, but during extension he can claim on any further promotion. Ironically, Ram Gopal, who has a long tenure in the police force, now is eligible for getting the promotion on the rank of Superintendent of Police in Chandigarh.”

On February 13, Chandigarh police officers had revised the seniority list making Ram Gopal senior most than Kewal Krishan. Ram Gopal is looking after the charge of CID and Kewal Krishan holds traffic (administration) charge.

Though Ram Gopal had joined Chandigarh as assistant sub inspector (ASI) in 1991, Kewal Krishan was inducted in the UT police in 1989. “There are chances that the administration will inform the Central Administrative Tribunal, which is hearing the contempt application of Kewal Krishan, about its decision over the issue of seniority of DSPs,” said a senior police officer privy to the development.

In October, 2011, the Central Administration Tribunal had delivered the orders in the favour of Kewal Krishan instructing the administration to give him benefits from the back date of his seniority. Subsequently, the UT administration challenged the CAT orders in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which also gave its decision in favour of Kewal Krishan in October, 2015. The UT administration had filed an SLP against the high court orders in apex court in March, 2016. Later, the SLP was dismissed. Kewal Krishan again moved to CAT complaining that it is the contempt of its decision. The matter is listed for hearing on Thursday.

