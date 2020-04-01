Look for all those who came in contact with positive cases, Badnore tells Health Dept officials

The Administrator also inaugurated a newly developed Android-based mobile app “CHDCOVID”. It will be a single-point platform which will provide all information related to COVID-19 in Chandigarh. (Rerpresentational Image) The Administrator also inaugurated a newly developed Android-based mobile app “CHDCOVID”. It will be a single-point platform which will provide all information related to COVID-19 in Chandigarh. (Rerpresentational Image)

As corona cases increased in the city, the Chandigarh Administration went on a high alert with the Administrator directing the health department to look for all those people who came in contact with the positive cases. The Administration is yet to do contact tracing in some of the cases.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore along with Adviser Manoj Parida presided over a meeting with senior officials of the Tricity and reviewed the pandemic situation.

The Administrator also inaugurated a newly developed Android-based mobile app “CHDCOVID”. It will be a single-point platform which will provide all information related to COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

Director (IT) Nazuk Kumar presented an application for inauguration to the Administrator. The application is developed by the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC). Now the residents of Chandigarh can access all the guidelines, orders and notifications issued by the Administration and the Centre. Even the media can use this platform for coverage, officials said.

The Administrator reviewed medical arrangements with Director, PGIMER, Director Principal, GMCH, and Director Health Services. He expressed his concern regarding possible infection of doctors and health workers. He directed that the procedure laid down by the Ministry of Health should be followed and healthcare workers may be more careful while examining the patients. All cases of respiratory complications must be treated carefully.

Badnore said the contact tracing for the Nayagaon resident who died on Tuesday must be done and it might be ensured that the contacted persons should be put in quarantine.

The Administrator was informed that though the home quarantine notices in front of houses will be removed after completion of 14 days, the residents will be advised to maintain distance within houses and stay indoors during the curfew period.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha said that all banks and ATMs are open. During relaxation hours people can queue up and avail this facility while maintaining social distance.

MC Commissioner K K Yadav said that mobile ration shops have now been introduced for catering to the needs of outlying areas in Dhanas and Maloya, including EWS colonies. He mentioned that Markfed, Punjab Agro and HAFED will provide door-to-door services of all groceries items at reasonable rates. He clarified that Metro and Best Price will provide supplies to the Chandigarh retailers on a regular basis.

