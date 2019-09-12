Chandigarh administration launches ‘plastic-free city’ campaign

Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida launched a ‘Plastic Free Chandigarh’ campaign under the Swachhata hi Sewa programme on Wednesday at Central Plaza, Sector 17 in Chandigarh.

Speaking at the event, the advisor emphasised on the need to abolish plastic from routine life. He said that technology should be explored to reduce plastic usage in the city and also urged the citizens to adopt usage of jute and cloth bags in the place of plastic. He said that a ban on plastic items cannot be successful without the cooperation of people.

The advisor also launched a selfie competition to raise awareness and encourage citizens to reduce the use of plastic. The competition will be held for categories including school students, college students, shopkeepers/vendors, NGOs/institutuons, citizens, media/news channels and photographers (professional/media).

Under the selfie competition, participants will need to send their selfies to the MCC’s the social media platforms, including its Facebook page, Plastic Free Chandigarh , Instagram id, prdmccsocialmedia, twitter account, @SwachhCityChd, linkedin account, linkedin.com/in/swachhcitychd and e-mail id, prdmccsocialmedia@gmail.com till September 30. The selfies will need to show participants using cloth bags, shopkeepers giving cloth bags, NGOs or institutions distributing free cloth bags to people, media covering related stories in newspaper and photographers clicking pictures of the Plastic Free City campaign. The MCC will give away prizes to ten winners, who will be randomly selected from each category at an event scheduled for October 2.

During the programme, Mayor Rajesh Kumar said that the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh will conduct awareness programmes themed “Plastic Mukt Bharat” and take measures to reduce plastic waste in the city. During the campaign, programmes will be conducted in three phases. While awareness programmed will be organised from September 11 to October 1, ‘Shramdaan’ will be held on October 2 and recycling and disposal of collected plastic waste will be done from October 3 to October 27.

Commissioner KK Yadav said, the awareness campaigns of the MCC will focus on ensuring that all celebrations are made zero-waste and plastic free. He said that every stakeholder of the city will be involved in the campaign and seminars will be held at schools, colleges and educational institutions, with the participation of NSS, NCC, Scouts and Guide volunteers, to raise awareness to make Chandigarh plastic free.

Area councillor Ravi Kant Sharma, senior officers of the Chandigarh administration and the MC, councillors, representatives of the RWAs, MWAs and other NGOs were also present at the event.