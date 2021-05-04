Chandigarh administration intensifies Covid curbs, to close all non-essential shops till May 11

Imposing ‘limited restrictive measures’ in Chandigarh, the UT Administration announced that all non-essential shops in the city will remain shut and there will be additional day-time restrictions, besides the existing night curfew.

The day-time restrictions will be in effect from 5 pm on Tuesday, till 5 am on May 11 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, night curfew will continue from 6 pm to 5 am every day.

During the 7-day period, all shops selling non-essential items will remain closed and all government offices and banks will work with 50 per cent capacity at their office. “As far as possible, private offices will ensure that their staff work from home,” a statement issued by the administration said.

Public Transport will run with 50 per cent capacity and cinema halls, gyms, spa, bar, swimming pool, sports complexes, coaching centres will continue to remain closed.

Special permission may be given by Secretary (Sports) to athletes preparing for Olympics and other such competitions. “Eateries will be allowed to function only for take away. Home delivery can be done upto 9 pm.There is complete ban on social, cultural, sports and political gatherings,” it said.

Specifying that it is not a lockdown but limited restrictive measures, the UT said, “Keeping in view the fact that Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, total sealing of borders will not be possible. It was also felt that a total lockdown for a long period will adversely affect the economy and may also lead to migration of labourers from the city, thereby causing massive disruption.”

The UT Administration said, recruitment exams will be postponed except those like UPSC, especially permitted by the administration. “While there will be no restriction on inter-state movement, yet those entering Chandigarh without negative covid reports or vaccine certificates will be subject to random testing,” it was stated.

Visitors entering govt office to show vaccine certificate or Covid-negative report

The UT Administration said that visitors entering government offices will be required to show vaccination certificates or negative Covid reports.

Other curbs

1. Gathering for marriages will be restricted to 50 persons and for funeral, it will be 20

2. Crowded places like Sukhna Lake, museums, libraries, Rock Garden etc will remain closed

3. School, colleges, coaching centres will remain closed. However, teaching staff will be required to come as per instructions of Education Department

4. Movement has not been restricted, but, all are requested to avoid unnecessary travel

5. Shops selling essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, meat, mobile repair will remain open

Enhance beds, says administrator

The Administrator said that beds capacity at medical institutions be enhanced to accommodate more Covid patients.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, GMCH Director Principal, stated that they have set up 100 beds in Sector 48 Hospital and 21 more oxygen beds are being added. She said that 155 beds were available at GMCH, which has now been increased to 200 oxygen beds.

Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang said they had 200 beds and with the addition of 48 more beds, the total capacity will increase to 248.

Hospital set up by Army to be made functional by May 5, special task force to be constituted

UT Administrator directed that a Special Task Force be constituted under Principal Secretary Health to ensure proper auditing of fatalities taking place in Sector 16, 32 and 48 hospitals. It will help the Administration improve and take corrective measures in medical treatment, he said.

A 50-bed Covid Care Centre is coming up at Bal Bhawan, Sector 23 and a similar centre is also being set up at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24.

The Army has set up a 100-bed hospital at International Students’ Hostel in Panjab University, which will become functional by May 5.

Journalists are frontline workers

“Keeping in view the nature of work being done by the media, the Administrator decided that all accredited journalists will be included in the official list of frontline workers in UT, Chandigarh,” it was stated.