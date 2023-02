There will be no public dealing. The schools too will remain closed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (File )

The Chandigarh Administration has announced a public holiday on February 18 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri under Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

All government offices in the union territory will remain closed on February 18. There will be no public dealing. The schools too will remain closed.