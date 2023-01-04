Chandigarh Administration gives go-ahead to need-based changes in CHB dwelling units

In a relief to the many Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allottees, the Chandigarh Administration gave a go-ahead to need-based changes done in the dwelling units of the housing board, but with certain riders.

In an order issued Tuesday, it was stated that certain need-based changes will be allowed as a relaxation to the allottees. The relaxations have been given in a meeting with the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The board had conducted a survey where it was found that of the 61,067 CHB dwelling units, about 90 per cent people made changes to their units. As the CHB started sending notices to people for violations, representations from residents were sent to the board and local MP Kirron Kher, who then took up the issue with the UT Administration.

Many people have made changes like adding doors, balconies, staircases, changes to gates, etc. The board however in most cases have ensured that structural stability is not be affected. According to the new orders, balconies projecting 914mm (3 feet) along the entire width of the courtyard on the front and rear sides, wherever not provided originally, are allowed subject to structural stability, it was stated.

It was also mentioned that wherever the privacy of the adjoining dwelling unit is affected, the curtailed width of the balcony will be allowed and the allottees shall avail lesser length of balcony and no such balcony will be allowed on the façade where balcony/ verandah is already provided as per the original design of CHB.

The benefit is however, subject to payment of charges to be decided by the CHB. The allottees should mark this additional provision on the relevant standard drawing of the CHB and submit with CHB’s office for reference and record, it was said.

The housing board also mentioned that 457mm (one and a half feet) projections may be constructed over windows and doors extending upto 152mm (6 inches) on both sides of the door and window length as per the standard design.

“Further, the allottees, who have already provided or wish to provide chhajjas over doors and windows, which are not as per standard design and material (such as chhajja made in fiber glass), are allowed to retain/provide the same subject to the condition that the projection shall not be more than 1’-6” from the face of wall and a payment of fee of Rs 5,000 + GST per dwelling unit. The projections should not be on government land,” the detailed order stated.

Additionally, windows are allowed in the end walls of the corner of the dwelling unit, as per size and location indicated in the two dimensional drawings posted on the web page of the CHB. Additional construction is allowed only to the extent provided for in the type wise two dimensional drawings.

It was said that the same is allowed subject to mutual consent of the allottees of the adjoining floor abutting the additional construction. Prior to the construction, the allottees are required to deposit a fee of Rs 200 per square feet + GST for the additional coverage.

It was also mentioned that about 115mm (Four and a half inch) walls inside the apartments may be removed in case the owner intends to consolidate spaces. “Walls thicker than this being load-bearing shall not be demolished. In independent houses of the CHB, removal of walls thicker than 115 mm may be permitted subject to submission of certificate of structural stability from empanelled structure engineer of the Chandigarh Administration,” it was said.

For the gate, it was said that width of main gate is allowed to be increased to 3660mm (12 feet) and height upto 1820mm (6 feet). Grill for security may be installed on existing boundary wall so that top level of the grill matches with that of the gate.

Tile work is allowed only at inner portion of the main entrance, as per the orders. In case of independent houses, tile work is allowed subject to the condition that the building is within the building line and 9″ common wall should be left as a common band.

Internal changes

Any internal change in the dwelling unit without any approval from CHB is also allowed subject to the condition that the change is required to be certified as structurally safe on standard performa of the CHB by a structural engineer on the panel of the UT Administration.

