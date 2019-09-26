Chandigarh: Administration gives ‘cash-strapped’ MC Rs 15 cr for development — with a caveat

Providing Rs 15 crore aid to the “cash-starved” municipal corporation for development works, the Chandigarh administration also told the civic body on Wednesday that if it cannot maintain the roads, their charge should be handed over to the administration.

To ensure that the funds are not misused, the UT Administration also attached a caveat that “every work that will be carried out using these funds will have to be approved from the administration.”

UT Adviser Manoj Parida told Chandigarh Newsline, “We have decided to give Rs 15 crore to the MC for different development works, but they will have to take approval from us for each of the works they carry out with these funds. We have also suggested that if they cannot maintain the roads, they can give that charge to us. We will manage.”

The corporation maintains 1,800 km of roads in the city while the UT Administration’s engineering wing maintains 1,800 km. The municipal corporation manages 80 per cent of the roads (V3, V4, V5, V6, parking roads, village roads, phirni roads) in the city, and the administration manages V1 and V2 roads. The stretches that fall under the civic body have been marred with potholes for several months now.

The issue of road repairs was brought up during a House meeting on September 16 and Commissioner K K Yadav had said, “Roads cannot be made as there are no funds with the municipal body.” Even as the civic body said there was a shortage of funds, the MC incorporated no cuts on wasteful expenditure.

“We do not have any funds to make roads. In fact, our financial position is such that it will become difficult to pay salaries to employees,” Commissioner Yadav had said during the General House proceedings.

In a series of stories last month, Chandigarh Newsline had highlighted that Rs 50.73 crore was spent on road re-carpeting, however, most roads have returned to their original state of disrepair. Newsline had visited recarpeted roads with a former chief engineer, where he had taken note of the construction defects.

Facing flak for poor quality roads that were damaged within days of recarpeting, the municipal commissioner had called Associate Professor Dr Ajay Duggal from the civil Engineering department of the agency to discuss solutions. It was said that since civic officials had gotten the quality control check done from private contractors, it did not ensure proper quality. Hence, the commissioner had said he was exploring the possibility of signing an MoU for a long period so that the agency would assist to ensure quality.

In the commissioner’s absence

Incidentally, it is the first time that the corporation’s commissioner has been away for a long period. Yadav is in Germany on an official visit, while the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, additional commissioner and 22 other officials are in Leh for a trip.

Congress councillor Satish Kainth wrote a letter to the UT Adviser Manoj Parida which said, “With due respect, I want to bring to your notice that since 1996 perhaps, this is the first time that the MCC was headless, politically and executively. In case there is a disaster or mishap like flood, earthquake, fire or an outbreak, who will call emergency meetings.”