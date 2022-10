Chandigarh is among the 13 cities in India, where 5G services will be launched.

The UT Administration is all geared up to start 5G services. A meeting in this regard was held on Friday. On October 1, PM Modi launched the fifth generation or 5G telephonic services. Chandigarh is among the 13 cities in India, where 5G services will be launched.

A senior officer of the UT Administration said they have proposed some amendments in the telecom policy and they will be approving the same in the next meeting.