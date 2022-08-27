Chandigarh Administration extends last date for online admission fee of Class XI

In view of requests received from various quarters, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday extended the last date for submission of online admission fee for all streams of Class XI, which was originally notified as August 23.

The date now has been extended up to August 28 till 11.59 pm. The students who have been allotted seats during the first online counselling must deposit their fee by this date as non-compliance with this date shall result in loss of their claim on any of the seat in Class XI of government schools of Union Territory, Chandigarh, during the year 2022-23, a statement issued by the administration said.

A total of 19,089 students applied for admissions out of whom 4,523 students were trying for Science, 2,763 for Commerce, 10,437 for Humanities and 1,366 students opted for skilled courses. During the first counselling, out of a total of 14,682 seats, 3,557 are for Science, 2,263 for Commerce, 7,638 for Humanities and 1,224 for skilled courses.

The remaining seats as well as the seats falling vacant due to non-deposit of fee by August 28 shall be filled during the second counselling in a couple of weeks.

Centralised admission process of colleges

Also, the centralised process of admission to government and government-aided colleges of the city was completed Thursday. Now the vacant seats in college will be filled by college at their own level. Colleges have generated their own Google form to take willingness of the applicants for admission against vacant seats. Only those applicants can apply through Google form, who have ready applied on online admission portal (www.dhechd.org.).

Education Secretary Purva Garg reviewed the admission process of every college and collected the data of vacant seats from each college. She also directed the admission committee to ensure hassle-free admission process for the vacant seats. All information regarding vacant seats is uploaded on the admission portal.

For redressal of grievances of students and coordination with principals of the colleges, Prof Lakhbir Singh (ADP-RUSA, mobile no. 9417184039) will be the nodal officer.