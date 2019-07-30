Chandigarh considers making rainwater harvesting a must in big houses, complexes

The Chandigarh administration is considering making rainwater harvesting and double supply lines mandatory in big houses, complexes, apartments and colonies. An action plan regarding the same has been prepared and the agenda will be placed before the next advisory council meeting.

A meeting on ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, launched by the Centre for intensive water conservation, was held recently where different ways to conserve water were discussed. UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed UT Advisor Manoj Parida to regularly monitor it and discuss proposed guidelines in the new advisory council, which will be notified this week.

Parida, who chaired Monday’s meeting, said, “This is the flagship scheme of the prime minister and Chandigarh will lead the country in doing it. We are mulling making rainwater harvesting mandatory in big houses or housing complexes. Small houses will be exempted.”

Parida added that they are also considering making two water inlet points in all houses mandatory. “We are likely to have two points of supplies — one for fresh water and the other for tertiary treated water — for gardens, toilets and other usage,” he said.

The Advisor said they also plan to use abandoned tubewells as recharge structures. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the alarming depletion of the water table. The government had launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) for intensive water conservation measures in water stressed blocks and districts across the country.

Chandigarh is a part of the first phase of this initiative from July 1 to September 15. The campaign will be a collaborative effort with the state governments, involving officers, groundwater experts and scientists who will visit identified blocks and districts. At the Monday meeting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies was also discussed along with reuse, borewell recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be a collaborative effort between various departments like municipal corporation, engineering department, forest department etc. A Jal Shakti Andolan has already been launched to sensitise the public and ensure their participation in water conservation. Schools, colleges, RWAs and market associations have been roped in. Various tree plantation drives have been conducted to increase awareness and enhance green cover of the city.