Chandigarh: Property registration on share-holding basis on hold

Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday put on hold the registration of properties on share- holding basis.

This decision to put on hold the registrations took place a week after the apex court banned apartmentalisation in sectors 1-30 of Chandigarh.

Sources said that Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered the Assistant Estate Officers and the Tehsildars to execute the directions of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit.

Not just this, a high-level meeting is also scheduled to take place on January 18 wherein they will take a call on the implementation of the judgment of the apex court. Till then all registration of properties was kept on hold.

SC orders

On January 10, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment banned the conversion or bifurcation of a single residential unit into apartments in Chandigarh.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna who passed the judgment in the matter. The order is applicable to Phase I, that is sectors 1 to 30, considered a heritage zone.