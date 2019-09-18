Chandigarh Administration begins repairing some city roads

The Chandigarh Administration began patchwork of certain stretches within its jurisdiction on Tuesday. The engineering wing is carrying out the work. A senior official of the engineering wing said, “We have begun the patchwork. Recarpeting will be done soon.”

Advertising

The official said that tenders for most of the stretches have been allotted. “The work had been held up due to rains. Now because the monsoon is almost over, we will begin recarpeting,” he added.

Most of the city roads are in a dilapidated condition. The Chandigarh Administration maintains 1,800 kilometres of road stretch while MC manages 1,800 kilometres of road stretch.

On Monday, Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav in the general house meeting said that roads cannot be made as there are no funds with the civic body. He made this statement in the General House meeting which was discussing the agenda of signing an MoU with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) for 30 years to ensure quality control inroads.

Advertising

Commissioner Yadav had said, “We don’t have any funds to make roads. In fact, our financial position is such that it will become difficult to even pay salaries to the employees as well.”

MC is yet to complete the repair of one road stretch.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will complete the repair work of one road stretch from Wednesday. The work was already allotted a few months ago. Vigyan Path Sector 5 & 8, and V-4 Road Sector 23-24, Chandigarh, will be repaired. Due to this recarpeting work from September 18 to September 30, the roads will remain closed.