Chandigarh permits bars to remain open till 3 am, reduces cow cess on liquor

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to allow bars to remain open till 3 am, as per Excise Policy 2023-24, released Wednesday. It also decided to reduce the cow cess on liquor while introducing a new clean air cess.

The Union territory officials stated, “Due to good response of licensees, provision for additional two hours for operation of bars upto 3:00 am has been kept in new Excise Policy.” Bars were allowed to be open only till 1 am earlier.

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved the policy after a detailed discussion with the adviser to the administrator, secretary (E&T), excise & taxation commissioner and other senior officers of the excise department.

On the levy of new clean air cess, it was stated by the Chandigarh administration, “Clean air cess will be levied, as and when notified by the department of science and technology, Chandigarh Administration.”

The details of the clean air cess will be chalked out and notified later.

The cow cess has been reduced from Rs 5 to Rs 1 per bottle of 750 ml country liquor, from Rs 5 to Rs 1 per bottle of 650 ml of beer and from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per bottle of 750 ml/ 700ml of whisky. The new rates will be subject to the notification issued by the local government department.

Also, the leasing of bottling plants will not be allowed from this year and the hours of operation of bottling plants for dispatches have been increased to nine hours, from 9 am-6 pm.

No change in excise duties, quotas

The Chandigarh Administration has kept the excise duties on all types of liquor the same as in the previous year’s policy.

Similarly, the quotas of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), country liquor (CL) and imported foreign liquor (IFL) have been kept unchanged. Quarterly quota lifting quantities have been eased based on the suggestions of stakeholders.

Also, to promote low alcoholic drinks, license fees and duties have not been increased on beer, wine, etc.

The timings of retail sale liquor vends have been made uniform with those in Mohali and Panchkula, that is, from 9 am to midnight.

Also, For healthy competition in the market and to promote the ease of doing business, the entire basic quota of country liquor has been kept open and to be supplied to the retailers as per their choice of bottling plant and brand.

To facilitate the stakeholders and to minimise the time in approval of label/ brand registration, an online facility for label registration has been introduced, and the same will now be approved by the collector (excise). A simplified procedure for renewal of registrations of already registered brands/labels has been incorporated into the online portal.

The allotment of retail vends will be made through an e-tendering system for more transparency. Separate notifications regarding auction dates will be issued.

For ease of doing business and to encourage the new entrants in the field of the IFL segment, the criterion that the brand-owning company can issue an authorisation letter maximum of five persons/ licensees has been dispensed with.

Now, brand-owning companies can issue an authorisation letter to any number of licensees. Also, the criterion of having a custom bonded warehouse only in Chandigarh is removed and now custom bonded warehouses can be located anywhere in the country.

And to promote ease of doing business, the new bar licensees (L-3/L-4/L-5) will be required to pay only 50 per cent of the annual licence fee in case the licence is granted after September 30. The earnest money deposit has been reduced to half for better participation in the bids.

A track and trace system will be introduced in Chandigarh during this policy year to curb the illegal sale of liquor.

Also, a penalty for non-maintenance of minimum rates by retail vends has been kept stringent, with the closure of retail vends for three days for each detected violation.