Chandigarh Administration bans single-use plastic

THE CHANDIGARH Administration, Friday, issued a notification laying a ban on single use of plastics in UT Chandigarh, with immediate effect.

As per the notification, no person including a shopkeeper, vendor, whole seller or retailer, trader, hawker or rehriwala etc will manufacture, store, import, sell, transport, supply or use following plastic/thermocol/styrofoam items from the date of issuance of the notification except specific items which will be banned after three months from the date of issuance of the present notification.

Single use plastic cutlery, thermocol/styrofoam cutlery, single use plastic containers of less than 250 microns used for packing, covering food and liquid items, plastic (sold in the name of silver/aluminium) bag/pouch for packing food items, drinking water sealed glasses and plastic mineral water pouch, single-time use razors, single-time use pens, use of thermocol and plastic for decoration purposes such as wrapping, packing sheets, frills, garland, confetti, plastic ribbons etc, non-woven polypropylene bags and polythene, plastic carry bags with or without handle irrespective of size, shape and colour (excluding bags permissible under Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016) are banned with immediate effect.

Industrial packaging of any kind less than 50 microns, single use plastic containers less than 250 microns used for packing dairy items, plastic sachets with a packaging capacity of 50 ml/gm and less, plastic sticks for ear buds, balloons, flags and candies, plastic refill pouches having quantity less than 500 ml, straws attached with tetra packs and multilayered packaging used for food/snacks packing will be banned after three months.

According to the UT Administration, any person causing breach of the prohibition will be liable for penalties as per the provision of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Under Section 15 of the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, whoever fails to comply with the orders, will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees, or both.

Under Section 5 of the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, any person causing breach of the prohibition will face the following circumstances like closure, prohibition or regulation of any industry, operation or process; or stoppage or regulation of the supply of electricity or water or any other service.