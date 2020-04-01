Chandigarh Administration Admin on alert after info of leopard sighting

Chandigarh Administration, leopard sighting, Chandigarh news, indian express news Chandigarh Administration, leopard sighting, Chandigarh news, indian express news

A day after the spotting of a leopard in Sector 5, a big cat was seen near the Sector 44/45/33/34 roundabout in the wee hours of Tuesday, putting the Chandigarh Administration officials on high alert.

The administration’s officials made announcement during the day, urging people to stay behind closed doors and take special care of children. The administration also launched an intense search operation in the all four sectors, during which a drone camera was also deputed to find the big cat.

A team of the UT wildlife officials also observed unclear pug marks but maintained that it was early to say that the pug marks were of a leopard or any other animal of the canid family.

Chandigarh Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Debandra Dalali said, “We received information about the presence of a wild animal around 4.30 am. Since then, our teams are on the job. The pugmarks are being analysed. Small mammals and even children are more vulnerable to attacks by leopards. We are advising people to stay indoors and take special care of their wards. Our teams will patrol the entire area throughout the night.”

A 20-year-old resident of Sector 44, Abhay Kanwar said, “I woke up to loud noise of barking of stray dogs around 4.10 am. The window of my room faces the main road dividing Sector 44/45 and the roundabout. On looking outside I saw that a leopard was crossing the road. I panicked and informed my family and called the PCR. Later, the Forest department was also informed.” Abhay is a second year BBA student at PU.

The Forest department officials said, “CCTV cameras of several houses were checked. But nothing was found. We are developing more leads. Sunday night, a sub-adult leopard had sneaked in Sector 5. It was rescued after a struggle of six hours. Chandigarh is under lockdown and movement of humans and motor vehicles is restricted, which is attracting wild creatures towards the urban area.”

Deputy Conservator of Forest Abdul Qayum said, “The search operation will continue till the possibility of the wild animal’s presence is not ruled out.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.