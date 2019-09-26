Chandigarh admin to sell onions at no-profit-no-loss basis

Toggle Menu
The officers of the Food and Supply department will set up counters at five clusters, including Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Maloya, Ram Darbar and Manimajra community centres from Thursday.

The administration was directed to ensure the sale of onions on no-profit-no-loss basis by Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, Wednesday. (File)

In a relief to Tricity residents, the Chandigarh administration will now purchase onions and sell the same at subsidised rates.

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration, the Governor expressed concern over the escalating price of onion.

Badnore directed the Food and Supplies department to purchase onions at wholesale price and sell it on ‘no-profit-no-loss basis’.

People will get some relief from this initiative, Badnore said.

