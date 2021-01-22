Chandigarh Admin to install tallest air purifier

The administration will only bear the electricity and water consumption expenses for the giant air purifier, Debendra Dalai, Director (UT Environment), said. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Administration Wednesday decided to install the tallest air purifier in collaboration with a Delhi-based private firm. The private firm is Pious Air purifier Pvt Ltd.

He said, “The company approached the Chandigarh Administration. We agreed to provide them the space without paying any cost. It can be a marketing strategy of the private company. The company will be bound to maintain the air purifier for the next five years. The company representatives claimed that the purifier will be the tallest in the country.”

UT Adviser Manoj Parida has given approval to the installation of the air purifier.

Sources said a relevant place is being searched for the installation of the air purifier. The equipment will be installed at the most crowded and polluted space in Chandigarh. The purifier unit will be able to clean the air in the radius of around one kilometre. The equipment will also show the air quality index of the air which it inhales and the air quality index of the air which it exhales.

In November 2020, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had installed three giant air purifiers in his East Delhi constituency.

Senior officers said that the air purifier functions through electricity. It also requires water to filter the polluted air.