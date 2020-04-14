Chandigarh admin seeks doctor’s opinion on sanitisation tunnels, after Punjab govt’s notice to suspend its use

Hypochlorite solution is recommended for disinfection of surfaces and instruments. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Hypochlorite solution is recommended for disinfection of surfaces and instruments. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Minutes after the Punjab government issued directions that spray tunnels do not kill virus and are rather harmful for mucous membranes, the Chandigarh Administration which had set up a sanitisation tunnel in Sector 26 Grain Market sought PGI doctor’s opinion on the same. The sanitisation tunnel sprays sodium hypochlorite solution over people entering the grain market.

Speaking to The INDIAN express, Commissioner KK Yadav said, “The tunnel was set up on the suggestion of PGI, which also designed the sanitisation tunnel. However, after reports came that spray of disinfectant is not useful, we have sought official medical opinion from PGI regarding this. We have also asked the hospital administration about alternate measures to be undertaken since the grain market is a high risk zone, which has a footfall of about 4,000 to 5,000 people.”

Yadav said that PGI Director will consult with the doctors at GMSH Sector 16 and GMCH Sector 32 about the same. However, as of now the sanitisation tunnel is being used.

A communication from Director Health and Family Welfare, Punjab government, to its officials said that “advisory issued by WHO stated that spraying disinfectants like alcohol and chlorine all over the body does not kill the virus, it is rather harmful for clothes and mucous membrane. Hypochlorite solution is recommended for disinfection of surfaces and instruments. Disinfectant tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from hand wash. Under these circumstances it is recommended that disinfectant tunnels should not be installed and used.”

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? |

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.