Chandigarh admin removes three liquor vend hoardings — an eyesore for commuters

THE UT administration has removed three illuminated hoardings installed by liquor vends outside their store.

The hoardings were removed for being traffic obstructions and violating the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order.

The three hoardings were removed from outside liquor vends in Sector 27, Sector 42 and Sector 22.

They were taken down after a road safety expert, Harman Sidhu, complained to a central government grievances redressal portal after getting no response from the Chandigarh municipal corporation and the excise department.

The hoardings were in violation of Clause 68 of the Excise Policy 2022-23 which states, “The licensee can at no time advertise the sale of liquor by announcing it on loudspeakers or by any other means. All signages and advertisements of the availability of liquor shall be prohibited.”

Harman Sidhu said, “The illuminated, decorative big hoardings in LED lights were placed in the violations of many rules of Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order and Excise Act, 1950. At some of the places, movable hoardings of liquor vends were placed near the traffic signboards. I started complaining to the MC, excise department and the Chandigarh Police but nothing happened. Many of my complaints were being sent from one wing to another. Recently, I raised my grievances with a central government portal. The hoardings were removed from three places but the problem is throughout the city.”

Harman Sidhu, who is also a member of Chandigarh State Road Safety Council, had taken up the matter with the UT administration in April this year.

When contacted, Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC), Randhir Singh, said, “We had examined the

complaint of Harman Sidhu.

The hoardings were in violation of Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954. We had forwarded the matter to the MC. The hoardings were removed.”