Chandigarh Admin proposes weekend curfew for Tricity; Punjab refuses, Haryana reluctant

A DAY after PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said curbing relaxations was the need of the hour as Covid-19 cases were increasing and people were not following protocol, the Chandigarh administration on Monday moved for curfew on weekends in the Tricity. However, in the evening, the Punjab government refused the same while the Haryana government expressed reluctance.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida had written to the Punjab and Haryana chief secretaries proposing a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

“During the war room meeting and discussion with doctors, a view emerged that since there is a lack of adequate compliance about social distancing and mask wearing. There is no option but to go for total curfew in the weekends in Tricity,” a statement issued by the administration said.

It further stated, “This has become unavoidable to break the chain and arrest the sudden surge in cases in Tricity. A final decision will be taken by the Administrator on Wednesday.”

Parida wrote to both chief secretaries that weekend curfew only in Chandigarh will not be effective unless it is simultaneously imposed in Mohali and Panchkula.

The letter written by Parida specified, “Keeping in view the sudden increase in number of Covid cases, UT is planning to impose total curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. This curfew will be effective only if it is imposed in the entire tricity including Panchkula and Mohali. Your consent/opinion is sought is sought on this proposal.”

A senior government functionary from Haryana government said, “It is unlikely that a curfew will be imposed in Panchkula, since the Haryana chief minister has recently clarified that the state government has no plans to impose any curfew/lockdown. More strictness and restrictions shall be implemented only in containment zones to curtail any further spread of the infection.”

”A meeting shall take place tomorrow to decide on the specific request regarding Panchkula made by UT Administration,” a senior Haryana government officer added. Meanwhile, Raveen Thukral, media adviser to CM Capt Amarinder Singh, said, “Punjab has not agreed to weekend curfew for Mohali.”

More strictness in checking at Sukhna Lake

The Administrator said there should be more strictness in checking, mask wearing and social distancing among people in public places, such as parks, the Sukhna Lake, markets etc.

Badnore directed the director general of police to conduct more flag marches in various colonies and sectors to create awareness among people regarding precautions to be taken against Covid-19. He also directed that security in various hospitals be tightened, so that the health workers don’t feel afraid. He further directed that special care be taken to locate and examine the vulnerable population, particularly senior citizens, who are likely to have co-morbidities. The help of various Resident Welfare Associations and NGOs should also be taken for this work.

Final decision soon

“We will decide on Wednesday if we have to do it alone (weekend curfew only in Chandigarh,” said Parida.

