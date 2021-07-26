Chandigarh Admin proposes incentives for buying electric vehicles

IN A bid to promote pollution-free electric vehicles, the UT Administration has prepared a draft of financial incentives for the purchasers of e-vehicles. The proposed purchase incentives are besides the demand incentives offered by the Central government.

The Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (Crest) also proposes to waive registration fee for e-vehicles. The e-vehicles are already exempted from road tax in Chandigarh till 2023.

As per the proposed plan, Rs 5,000 incentive is offered for the purchasers of first 1,000 e-four-wheelers with per kWh of battery capacity. Rs 5,000 incentive is offered for the purchaser of first 2,000 electric two-wheelers per kWh of battery capacity. Rs 30,000 purchase incentive is proposed to the registered owners for the purchase of electric three-wheelers, including e-rickshaws, e-carts, e-autos conditioning the model with lead acid batteries and swappable models, where battery is not sold with the vehicle.

A source said, “The incentive of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of four-wheelers will be subject to a maximum purchase incentive of Rs 75,000 per vehicle, which means the incentive proposed by the administration along with already given under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles (FAME) should not be more than Rs 75,000. FAME is the part of National Electric Mobility Mission Plan. Similarly, the purchase incentive of Rs 5,000 proposed for two-wheeler e-vehicles shall be subject to total incentive of Rs 30,000, including incentive given under FAME India phase-2 guidelines.”

The source said, “All these vehicles should be certified by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). Besides this, it is proposed that the commercial vehicles, including two-wheelers attached with food delivery companies, courier services along with all cab services including Ola, Uber, should be electric by March 31, 2024. Though the road tax for the e-vehicle is already waived off by the UT transport department till 2023, free registration of these vehicles is also proposed till 2023.”

As per the proposed plan, the incentives will be given on e-vehicles, which cost less than Rs 15 lakh. The high-end e-vehicles, which cost over Rs 15 lakh, will be exempted from the incentives.

A senior officer said, “The final decision on the proposed purchase incentives is yet to be taken. The matter will be discussed at the highest level with Adviser Dharam Pal and Administrator V P Singh Badnore shortly.”

The UT Administration is set to promote e-vehicles. A total of 48 charging stations at nine points, including Sukhna Lake, Sector 8 market, Sector 9, Ramdarbar and Mani Majra have been constructed. Shortly, a tender will be floated for giving the contract of running charging stations. At least 40 electric buses are expected to arrive in the city till October. The charging station for heavy vehicles will be maintained by UT transport department.