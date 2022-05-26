Chandigarh admin orders transfer of 12 docs, revokes three orders minutes later

Minutes after Chandigarh administration ordered the transfer of 12 doctors of UT’s health department — most of them on deputation from Haryana and Punjab for decades — the transfer of three of them were cancelled on Wednesday.

The transfers were ordered after Health Secretary Yashpal Garg found several irregularities during a surprise inspection of health and wellness centres in Chandigarh on May 21. On Wednesday evening, the order for cancellation of transfer was issued for Dr Monika Dhir who has been posted on deputation at the High Court Dispensary as senior medical officer for 16 years, since 2006.

Prior to this, an order by the UT administration had stated that Dhir was to be transferred and posted at GMSH Sector 16. But after the transfer was cancelled in the evening, the appointment of Dr Harleen Tiwana, medical officer, who was to be transferred to the High Court dispensary in place of Dhir from the health and wellness centre of Kaimbwala, was also revoked. This caused a ripple effect, due to which the transfer of Dr Ankur Oberoi, who was transferred to the the health and wellness centre of Kaimbwala from Civil hospital Sector 22, also stood cancelled.

Sources said that there was no post of senior medical officer at the HC dispensary.

Sources stated that a letter dated April 24, 2018, by Registrar General, Punjab and Haryana High Court to Advocate General Haryana, citing continuation of assignment of Dr Dhir with HC dispensary till she superannuates – 65 years — was given to the Chandigarh administration following which the UT cancelled her transfer orders.

The letter stated, “I have been directed to convey the recommendations of protocol committee, duly approved by the Chief Justice on April 18, 2018, with regard to continuation of assignment of Monika Dhir, SMO, with the HC till she superannuates- 65 years.” The recommendation stated- “Dr Monika Dhir, SMO, working on deputation has been attached with the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a decade and is presently in-chargeof the dispensary there. Several sitting and retired judges of the High Court and their family members have been and are under her treatment. Her dedication and commitment has always been highly appreciated. She has been helping in getting the best medical advice by coordinating with specialists of GMSH-16 and PGI. Since she has demonstrated her abilities in rendering treatment to the sitting and retired judges of this court and their family members, her replacement is likely to affect all those under treatment. It would be desirable that her assignment with the HC be continued till she superannuates- 65 years.”

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, when contacted, said he wasn’t aware of the earlier orders by registrar general of the High Court and once Dr Dhir’s transfer was cancelled, the transfer of two other doctors had to be revoked. “The transfer order of 12 doctors was issued with the intention to post five senior medical officers (SMOs) at GMSH-16 or at Civil Hospitals because senior doctors are needed there and there is no post of SMO at dispensaries. I l pointed this out during the inspection of health and wellness centres on Saturday,” Garg said.