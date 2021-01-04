Poultry birds death: Chandigarh admin on high alert, to take samples today

The department concerned of the UT administration has been asked to take samples on Monday, however, the department has not issued any advisory on the issue as yet.

In wake of deaths of lakhs of poultry birds at Barwala and 1,000 migratory birds at Pong dam of Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh administration has been put on high alert.

“We have asked the veterinary department to take samples from the Sukhna Lake and other water bodies tomorrow. So far, no unnatural behaviour has been seen by our ground workers here at Lake or the sanctuary but everyone has been put on high alert,” said Chief Conservator of Forest, Debendra Dalai, while speaking to The Indian Express.

“In fact we received the letter from the Himachal Pradesh government about the death of migratory birds at Pong dam and they asked us to be alert,” added Dalai.

