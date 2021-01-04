scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Poultry birds death: Chandigarh admin on high alert, to take samples today

So far, no unnatural behaviour has been seen by our ground workers here at Lake or the sanctuary but everyone has been put on high alert,” said Chief Conservator of Forest, Debendra Dalai, while speaking to The Indian Express.

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh | Updated: January 4, 2021 4:37:19 am
Bird flu, poultry birds flu, poultry birds death, chandigarh poultry farms, chandigarh news, indian express newsThe department concerned of the UT administration has been asked to take samples on Monday, however, the department has not issued any advisory on the issue as yet.

In wake of deaths of lakhs of poultry birds at Barwala and 1,000 migratory birds at Pong dam of Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh administration has been put on high alert.

“We have asked the veterinary department to take samples from the Sukhna Lake and other water bodies tomorrow. So far, no unnatural behaviour has been seen by our ground workers here at Lake or the sanctuary but everyone has been put on high alert,” said Chief Conservator of Forest, Debendra Dalai, while speaking to The Indian Express.

“In fact we received the letter from the Himachal Pradesh government about the death of migratory birds at Pong dam and they asked us to be alert,” added Dalai.

The department concerned of the UT administration has been asked to take samples on Monday, however, the department has not issued any advisory on the issue as yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement