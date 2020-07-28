Chandigarh Admin mulls odd-even scheme for markets, shutting shops on weekends

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that the number of sanitisation teams have been increased to ensure proper sanitisation in view of the spurt in positive cases. (Express/Representational) Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that the number of sanitisation teams have been increased to ensure proper sanitisation in view of the spurt in positive cases. (Express/Representational)

To check the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Chandigarh Administration is yet again mulling over implementation of odd-even scheme at congested markets and keeping the outlets shut on weekends, among other restrictions. The policies were discussed during the war room meeting on Monday.

A statement released by the administration said, “UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday directed Municipal Corporation Commissioner to identify the congested and other markets, where violations of social distancing norms are more evident, so that stringent regulatory measures, including closing on weekend, odd-even formula etc. can be thought of for specific areas.”

After lifting the curfew, the administration had imposed odd-even scheme in markets for regulation. Later, the scheme was discontinued.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that the number of sanitisation teams have been increased to ensure proper sanitisation in view of the spurt in positive cases.

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said that PGI has tested 770 covid samples, out of which 54 samples from various states were found positive.

GMCH Director Principal Dr BS Chavan said, their hospital had tested 335 covid samples since the last video conference on Friday and 34 were found positive. Out of the total positive cases, 25 belong to Chandigarh and the remaining belong to the neighbouring states.

Further, PGI authorities apprised the administrator about the feasibility of undertaking antigen tests and the ICMR protocol finalised for these testing. “In the meeting, the administrator said that at least 1,000 such testing kits will be procured by PGI and used primarily for OPD patients, including others to validate the usefulness of these kits,” a statement issued by the administration said.

Badnore also specified that all facilities of the Health department should be operationalised for collection of samples of suspects. He also directed that vulnerable population, particularly staying in GRIID, Snehalaya, Old Age Home and Blind School, among others, needs to be specifically screened and the Senior Citizen Associations may also be consulted for any immediate medical assistance during the present times.

COVID AWARENESS VAN

Earlier today, Administrator VP Singh Badnore inaugurated a Covid awareness van, fitted with an LED screen, at Punjab Raj Bhawan. The vehicle will be used for creating awareness on public health regarding Covid-19.

Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Chandigarh administration has planned to make the UT residents aware of Covid-19 under IEC activities. The van will make rounds sector-wise to spread awareness through videos.

