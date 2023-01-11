scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Chandigarh Admin yet to determine fine amount to be levied

Sources said, "The process to recover the fine against the violations detected on the 5,317 sqft area is yet to be initiated.

UT Estate Officer, Yashpal Garg, said, "The building owner in the present case had committed two types of violations — compoundables and non-compoundables.
The UT Estate Office is yet to determine the amount of fine that needs to be levied from a property in Sector 7, from where Kakuna, a nightclub, previously operated. The nightclub was sealed on Monday for violation of several laws.

The violations — which were detected during multiple inspections conducted by SDO (Building) Satish Kumar, of the UT Estate Office — included the rear elevation being changed, planning of rear single storey block/store changed against the sanctioned plan, open courtyard covered and its planning changed against the sanctioned plan, and unauthorised structures constructed on the terrace of the single storey block. The total area under violation was around 5,317 square feet.

Sources said, “The process to recover the fine against the violations detected on the 5,317 sqft area is yet to be initiated. It is a matter of review as to who needs to pay the fine. Either the building owner or the tenant, who possessed the area where violations were found, will need to pay the fine.

Before sealing the building, a show cause notice under Rule 10 and 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as well as under Section 8A of the Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952 had been issued to the property. Apart from this particular building, where a nightclub used to run, around half a dozen other similar structures are in violation of norms in Sector 7.

In many of these buildings, nightclubs are being operated, which are a source of nuisance for the locals.” UT Estate Officer, Yashpal Garg, said, “The building owner in the present case had committed two types of violations — compoundables and non-compoundables. We had issued him a notice to remove the compoundable violations and submit a fresh building plan. But he failed to do so. There is no scope of rectifying the non-compoundable violations. We will review how much misuse charges, fine needs to be levied from the building owner soon”.

Notably, Sector 7 residents have been urging the UT administration for a long time to take action against the nightclubs, which they claimed are a source of nuisance.

In the month of August last year, a group of Sector 7 residents had met UT Adviser Dharam Pal to highlight the ordeal they faced because of the nightclubs operating in the area.

Adviser Dharam Pal had taken a strict cognisance of the issue and had directed the area SDM to act strictly against all establishments violating various provisions of the Noise Pollution Act.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 02:12 IST
