Chandigarh Admin invites suggestions on Centre’s Model Tenancy Act

Chandigarh Administration has invited suggestions and objections on the draft of the Model Tenancy Act, 2020, prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs. The suggestions or objections will be received till October 31.

A notice issued by the administration said, “ In order to establish a framework for the regulation of rent and to balance the right and responsibilities of landlords and tenants and to provide fast adjudication process for resolution of disputes, and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, New Delhi, has drafted a Model Tenancy Act, 2020, soft copy of the same uploaded on the Chandigarh Administration Portal ie Chandigarh.gov.in.”

It further stated, “The suggestions or objections, if any, of the general public are invited by October 31, of the publication of this notice for consideration of the Chandigarh Administration. The same may be submitted to the Superintendent Estate-l and after the date, the same will not be entertained.”

