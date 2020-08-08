Chandigarh admin introduces on-the-spot mobile testing

The tests will undertaken in areas of each sector from where Covid cases are being reported. The Chandigarh Administration begun rapid antigen testing in the city this week after they procured 5,500 kits for the tests. (Representational) The tests will undertaken in areas of each sector from where Covid cases are being reported. The Chandigarh Administration begun rapid antigen testing in the city this week after they procured 5,500 kits for the tests. (Representational)

As the UT has been constantly seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed the medical experts to carry out on the spot mobile testing in different areas through rapid antigen tests.

Badnore has “directed that dedicated teams visit different areas in ambulances carrying antigen testing kits to take samples and test on-the-spot”, said a statement issued by the administration.

Speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, the testing equipment will be in the vehicle. The exact details and routes for rapid testing will be chalked out by the Health department.

The tests will undertaken in areas of each sector from where Covid cases are being reported. The Chandigarh Administration begun rapid antigen testing in the city this week after they procured 5,500 kits for the tests.

The administration has been constantly facing flak for low testing and not ramping up the same like other states and UTs across India.

Responding to the criticism, the administration has been saying that it conducts more tests than what World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends.

However, the Chandigarh administration has conducted one of the least number of tests as compared to other states and UTs.

Badnore also directed PGIMER to start rapid antigen testing, so that large number of people could be covered in a short time. Till now, only Chandigarh Health department was carrying out rapid antigen tests.

As many as 457 samples have been collected by the health department for rapid antigen testing, out of which 416 were negative.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that private testing laboratories have also been permitted by the ICMR to start rapid antigen testing, in addition to the regular testing of coronavirus samples.

In the war room meeting Friday, chiefs of the three medical institutions were also asked to take greater care of people with co-morbidities and to ensure that the fatalities are kept at the minimum.

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said, PGIMER has 121 Covid-19 patients at present, out of which 46 belong to Chandigarh, 47 are from Punjab, nine each from Haryana and UP, six from Himachal Pradesh, two from Rajasthan and one each from Jharkhand and Bihar.

He also said that they have tested 720 Covid samples, out of which 40 belonging to Chandigarh were positive.

GMCH Director Principal Dr BS Chavan said, they have tested 355 Covid samples, of which 38 were positive.

Among the positive cases, 21 belong to Chandigarh, and 12 each to Haryana and Punjab. The remaining patients are from other states.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.