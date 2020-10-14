Chandigarh admin gives in-principle approval to organisers to hold Ramleelas

Sources said that as many as 30 Ramleela committees will be holding Ramleelas this time while some of them have decided not to go ahead as they say that the permissions are too late. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda/Representational)

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to organisers to hold Ramleelas in the city.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said, “In-principle approval has been given to those for whom NOCs came from the police, subject to strict adherence to the SOPs and guidelines which will be issued. Organisers shall be personally liable to ensure the same.”

B P Gaur, president of Ramleela Kendriya Mahasabhas, said, “I feel permissions have been given really late. One has to make arrangements — costumes of the characters have to be readied, dialogues have to be rehearsed, stage and tent have to be prepared.”

Another decision of the administration which says that the organisers would be personally liable hasn’t gone down well with the organisers.

“Many of the Ramleela committee organisers are fearing on this count because how can the organiser keep a watch on each and every person who comes in the audience? It is the police duty to watch and then ask the person concerned to follow the guidelines,” he said.

The Sector 17 Ramleela Committee will be organising the Ramleela from October 17 while many others are scheduled to take place from October 15.

Held at Parade Ground, the Sector 17 Ramleela Committee has decided to welcome online bookings prior to the event, offer immunity boosters instead of tea to characters and prohibit taking selfies with the characters.

Also, it has been decided that if the seats are full, those who wish to attend will also go live on their YouTube channel. The committee has made Instagram and Facebook page as well.

