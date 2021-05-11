Chandigarh admin extends corona curfew for a week

"The residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Morning walkers will be allowed between 6 am and 9 am. Sukhna Lake will remain closed," the order further said. (File)

UT Administration on Monday announced the extension of corona curfew by a week. The administration also said that only 20 persons will be allowed to attend wedding events, after procuring written permission and only 10 people will allowed at funerals.

“All the non-essential shops will continue to remain closed,” the orders stated. Meanwhile, the night curfew will be implemented from from 6 pm to 5 am.

“The residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Morning walkers will be allowed between 6 am and 9 am. Sukhna Lake will remain closed,” the order further said.

Administrator to meet chief secretaries OF Haryana and Punjab

Keeping in view the directions of High Court for setting up Unified Command Centre for the Tricity, the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore will meet the Chief Secretaries of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday to chalk out a common strategy.

On account that coronavirus is a new disease with unknown variants and mutations and its treatment needs to be updated daily, the Administrator directed that the top doctors from all the three medical institutions in the UT must meet in video conference every day and analyse the medical treatment of critical patients.

Covid status

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said that they have 402 Covid-19 cases at PGIMER, of which 122 belong to Chandigarh, 139 to Punjab, 67 to Haryana, 18 to Himachal Pradesh and 56 are from other states. He also mentioned that PGI has extended bed capacity to 451.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH-32, said there are 429 Covid patients with them.

Temporary hospital in sector 45 inaugrated

UT Administrator Badnore inaugurated a temporary Covid hospital in Sector 45, where an existing dispensary has been converted into a full-fledged hospital. He directed that adequate arrangements for medicine, oxygen, equipments should be ensured there at all times.

Audit of each death

The Administrator also stressed that there should be audit of each fatality, so that the line of medical treatment could be improved and lapses, if any, could be rectified.