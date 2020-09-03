Chandigarh Admin decides to end odd-even system in markets from tomorrow

People wait outside a shop in Sector 22 market, after the curfew was relaxed in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Amid rising cases, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday decided to end odd-even system in the markets. The system had been in place in congested markets since August 8.

As per fresh orders, the odd-even system will be discontinued with effect from September 4, 2020. The Administration in a statement issued said that “the onus of maintaining social distancing and ensuring mask wearing will be on shop owners”.

As many as 11 markets had been observing the odd-even system. These markets are Krishna Market, Sector 41, Market area near old PNB Bank/Bihari Garment, Burail Chowk, Shastri Market, Sector 22, Patel Market, Sector 15, Sector 8 Internal Market, Azad Market, Sector 20, Palace Market, Sector 20, Booth Market, Sector 21, Palika Bazar, Sector 19, Sadar Market, Sector 19 and Janta Market, Sector 27.

INTER-STATE BUS OPERATIONS TO BE RESUMED AT THE EARLIEST

The Administration decided that inter-state bus operations should be resumed at the earliest.

Many people who had to travel to Chandigarh for urgent work, like even the parents of students who had to appear for NEET or JEE said that they had a harrowing time as they had to get down at Zirakpur and then take an autorickshaw to Chandigarh in the absence of no buses plying to Chandigarh.

Officials said that the bus service is likely to resume soon and the schedule will be chalked out.

Also, it was decided that Mandi currently being operated from Sector 17 should now go back to Sector 26, its original place, and function with necessary precautions and proper sanitisation.

APNI MANDIS CLOSED TILL FURTHER ORDERS

The UT Administration said that apni mandis will remain closed till further orders.

However, organic markets can function with necessary precautions near Nagar Van. The Chief Conservator of Forests will ensure proper social distancing and sanitization, it was directed.

The Administrator appealed to citizens, market associations, volunteers and municipal councillors to advise people to immediately approach the Administration for medical help in case of initial Covid symptoms. Adequate beds, medicines and facilities are available for treatment of corona patients, he said.

KEEPing MORTALITY RATE LOW

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore focused on taking care of vulnerable patients to keep the mortality rate low.

He also directed that the complaints being received from various patients and persons in control room should be attended to urgently. It must be ensured that people with symptoms are immediately transferred to hospitals for medical treatment.

The Administrator directed Sub-Divisional Magistrates to keep watch over their areas and find out/report symptomatic persons, if any, for immediate Covid check-up. Early detection will save valuable lives.

He also asked to ramp up IEC (Information Education Communication) activities to make people aware of following strict hygiene and taking precautions to prevent infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd