Chandigarh: Admin de-seals Sector 30 B, two hours after woman’s missed wedding muhurat

The Chandigarh administration Friday decided to end containment operations in Sector 30 B. The de-sealing was done 4 pm, two hours after the 27-year-old Jyoti was supposed to be married.

A resident of Sector 30 B, Jyoti missed the muhurat scheduled for Friday afternoon, following which her wedding was postponed. “There is no use of saying anything now. The conclusion is that I missed my wedding muhurat today and it is now postponed,” she said while talking to The Indian Express.

Harpreet, a relative said that the family had informed the groom’s family about the bleak situation on June 2, but they were still hopeful. “Worried about the situation after the death of woman who later tested positive for Covid-19, the family had informed the groom on June 2 that things may change. But they were hopeful till last night. The groom was to start for the wedding today from Rishikesh, but they informed them last night that administration’s meeting where the decision was to be taken was scheduled at 12 noon. The wedding muhurat was around 2pm,” he added.

The order passed by the UT Adviser stated that people from the house which saw the last case will be sent into institutional quarantine, while the remaining are will be de-sealed.

Congress councillor, Devinder Singh Babla said that he got the de-sealing done at the spot. “They should have done it slightly earlier so that the girl didn’t have to missed her wedding. It is sad that her area is opening two hours after her wedding which could have easily been solemnised if things were done at time,” said Devinder Singh Babla, Congress councilor in the area.

He added that he is still thankful to VP Singh Badnore and other officials and that people of the area should be compensated.

“People of the sector went through really difficult times during these 50 days and their condition became miserable. They were unemployed, there was no food to eat, no money to pay rent and school fee for their children. I request the Chandigarh administration to compensate their losses,” he said.

