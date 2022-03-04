Chandigarh: Admin calls out to companies for a waste-to-energy plant

Chandigarh Administration on Thursday approved the ‘Expression of Interest’ to be called for a waste-to-energy plant. With this, companies can come forward to set up such a plant in Chandigarh.

UT Advisor Dharam Pal, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “We have finalised and approved the Expression of Interest (EOI) that is to be called for the waste-to-energy plant. By next week, EOI shall be put up online. Firms abroad and from all over the country can then participate and come forward to set up its best technology in Chandigarh.”

Thereafter, the Request for Proposal will be sent out.

Plant promised before polls

Meanwhile, during the House meeting on July 15 last year, it was decided that the Chandigarh’s dry waste will be processed with the waste-to-energy technology, and a reputed institution would be roped in for the preparation of the DPR and the bidding document.

Subsequently, the MC had sent a letter to the Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Indian Institute of Technology, Roopnagar and Thapar Institute of Technology, Patiala, requesting their financial quotation for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a proposal for the project.

The work was allotted to IIT-Roopnagar for Rs 26.77 lakh. However, the DPR was delayed to 2022.