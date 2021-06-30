Chandigarh Admin allows shops to open till 9 pm, evening vaccination centres to operate from today

Relaxations given to Chandigarh's shopkeepers by allowing them to open shops till 9 pm. (Express Photo Kamleshwar Singh)

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday gave further relaxations to shopkeepers by allowing them to open shops till 9 pm.

A decision to this effect was taken in the war room meeting. After detailed discussions, it was decided to keep all the relaxations intact with the only change that all shops will be allowed to open till 9 pm in place of 8 pm permitted earlier. The shopkeepers will, however, ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

Sero survey of paediatric cases started, 10% sampling completed

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said that sero-survey for paediatric cases has been started and initial sampling of about 10% has been completed. UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore appealed to the residents of Chandigarh to co-operate with the PGIMER team in collecting samples for the sero-survey, which is important for future strategy to combat Covid in the city.

He stated that they have 85 Covid cases in PGIMER, out of which nine belong to Chandigarh, 55 to Punjab, 16 to Haryana, three to Himachal Pradesh and two to other states. He mentioned that they have tested 7,724 samples and the positivity rate was 0.69% for Chandigarh. He said that elective surgeries have been started by PGIMER now.

He stated that they are doing about 100 surgeries daily and currently have about 1,500 patients admitted. There is no Covid positive patient waiting in emergency requiring transfer to Covid facilities.

The number of mucormycosis patients being received daily also came down to about eight patients per day. The fatality rate of mucormycosis cases has also come down to 12% in PGIMER.

Oxygen plant in PGI to be functional soon

On a special enquiry from the Administrator, the PGIMER director clarified that civil works for installing 2,000 Litre Per Minute (LPM) oxygen plant have been completed and the plant will be made functional soon. He assured to start the genome sequencing lab in PGIMER urgently. So far, the samples for genome sequencing are being sent to NCDC Pune & Delhi, which are taking a long time to give the results.

Physical OPDs through online appointments in GMCH from next week

GMCH-32 Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur stated that they have tested 4,413 Covid samples and the positivity rate was found to be 0.84%. She mentioned that there are 26 active cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), out of which five are also suffering from corona.

She said that surgeries have been started in GMCH-32 and physical OPDs through online appointments would also be started from next week.

Evening vaccination centres to be started in civil hospitals

Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang stated that they are going to start evening vaccination centres in all Civil Hospitals and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from 5 pm to 9 pm (except Sunday) from June 30 onwards to facilitate vaccination of serving residents.

She also mentioned that 5,11,872 doses of vaccines have been administered in Chandigarh so far. Currently about 38,000 doses are available.

She said that 11,270 Covid samples have been tested for the city during last week and the positivity rate was 1.4%. She mentioned that the overall recovery rate was 98.4%.

The UT Administrator directed the Director General of Police that strict action be taken against the violators of Covid protocol, particularly for non-wearing of masks at Sukhna Lake and public places.

Special vaccine drive for people with disabilities, elderly

A one-day special Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in the Union Territory on Tuesday that will target persons with disabilities, their caregivers as well as senior citizens of Chandigarh to protect them against the deadly virus.

The drive was organised by the UT’s Department of Social Welfare Women & Child Development in collaboration with the Department of Health & Family Welfare.

The special vaccination drive is being carried out at 24 different locations across Chandigarh, including its periphery areas and at least 242 people got their Covid jabs on the first day of the drive on Tuesday in areas of Dhanas, Daddu Majra Colony, Sarangpur, Maloya, and Palsora .