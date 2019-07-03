Chandigarh Admin allows bike taxis in city, but with riders attached

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday gave a go-ahead for the operation of bike taxis in Chandigarh but with certain conditions. A policy has been formulated for its operation. A bike taxi carries one passenger who rides as the pillion behind the motorcycle operator in lieu of a charge.

Advertising

The vehicle shall be fitted with a yellow number plate for identification , with the word ‘bike taxi’ on it and contract carriage should be written predominantly on the vehicle, the order by Transport department stated. It has been specified that the motorcycle driver shall carry a first-aid box and the driver/rider shall both wear protective helmets with ISI mark.

The order issued by Chandigarh administration stated, “The Administrator is pleased to allow the operation of bike taxis in Union Territory of Chandigarh subject to conditions as well as fulfilment of conditions as laid down in section 74 (2) and 84 of the Motor Vehicle act 1988.”

According to the conditions, it has been specified that the applicant for permit must be an individual, firm registered under partnership act 1932, or a company registered under the Companies Act 2013. The Motorcycle here as defined in the section 2(27) of the Motor vehicle act 1988 for which permit will be granted must be registered as a commercial vehicle and the licensing authority “must allow conversion of private vehicle into a commercial vehicle within a period of 15 days from the date on which an application is moved.”

Advertising

“Decent standards of comfort and cleanliness shall be maintained. The motorcycle permit shall not be transferable as per provisions of section 82 of the Motor vehicle act 1988. The owner of vehicle shall have adequate parking space available with him or her,” it was further stated.

The vehicle owner is also required to possess a valid insurance certificate. It was further specified that the applicant seeking a permit to ride a bike taxi can own it or provide on lease any vehicle or employ a driver. The applicant for a permit shall have to comply with all applicable rules and regulations prescribed under the Motor vehicles act 1988.

The demand to allow bike taxis to operate in the city had been for raised for the last several years. Some officials also cited health concerns as they had stated that the same helmet will be used by number of passengers throughout the day.