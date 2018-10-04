Chandigarh: Adesh institute reopens 11 days after attack on Kashmiri student

The college management said they were doing their best to ensure the safety of the students. The college management said they were doing their best to ensure the safety of the students.

Written by Padamnabh Kaushal

Eleven days after the attack on Kashmiri student Masroor Ahmed on a private college campus in Ghruan, the college management opened the Institute on Wednesday. The students, mostly from Kashmir, attended classes, but some of them said that they were still not confident that they were entirely secure on the campus. The college management said they were doing their best to ensure the safety of the students.

Shaukat, a student of the Adesh Institute of Management and Technology, who took part in the protest against the college management, told Chandigarh Newsline that the college was opened on Wednesday and they attended classes.

Earlier, the college management had decided to shut the college until October 8 after the students protested inside the campus demanding an increase in the number of security guards, installation of CCTV cameras on the campus, raising the height of boundary wall of the college, shifting of college Principal D S Pandher and arrest of the culprits who attacked Masroor with a sharp weapon on the night of September 22.

Pandher was transferred to another college by the management after the students protested inside the college on September 28. Aqib, another college student who took part in the protest, however, said that their demands were yet to be met. He said that though the students attended classes on Wednesday, they were still wary of their security. He also said that shifting the principal was their only demand.

“CCTV cameras were not installed. We are not sure whether the number of security guards was increased or not, we attended the classes as we did not want our studies to suffer. We all (Kashmiri students) decided to attend the classes, but we shall continue to raise our issues with the management so that such incidents do not happen again,” Aqib added.

The director of the college, Gur Fateh Singh, was not available for comment on the development.

