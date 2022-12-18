Chandigarh actor selected by British academy of film

From the theatre stage of Chandigarh to a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) newcomer, it has been a creative journey for Manahar Kumar, writer, and multiple student award-winning director-actor. While acting on stage in classics like The Night of January 16 (John Graham Whitfield), The Mousetrap (Detective Sergeant Trotter) and 12 Angry Men (Juror No. 8), Manahar learned, grew, and fell in love with performing arts. In Manipal, he co-founded a production house, UnTied Laces and during his graduate program, MFA in Film and TV at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Atlanta, Manahar won the ‘Most Likely to be a Renowned Actor’ Ambassador’s Choice Award, the ‘Outstanding Academic Achievement Award’, Class of 2021 and was also the lead in the pilot production – What Remains of Emily.

As a director-producer, he’s worked with non-profits like Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) and Chhoti Si Asha (A Small Wish), and brands like Deloitte and Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC). Manahar’s thesis, Stardust won the Audience Award at Georgia Film Festival, and recently screened at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA), Toronto, competing with his own shorts where he starred as the lead in Distant (Talent Performance EMMY winner) and Mabrook.

Manahar’s films have been immensely appreciated at the academy award qualifying Atlanta Film Festival, Palm Springs International, Bentonville Film Festival, to name a few, also being a nominee by the Georgia Film Critics Association for the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence. “What draws me to filmmaking and acting is the desire to move and entertain audiences,” says Manhar.

The BAFTA Newcomers Program is a four-year new talent initiative, recognising and supporting international professionals to further their development and career. “It was an intensive process, lots of questions to answer, and supporting materials in terms of previous films directed, acted, and written. Also, a prominent Hindi film director helped me with a letter of reference. The application was judged on the range and quality of my work as a whole and the letters of reference from individuals who can speak to my talent and why I should be selected for the BAFTA Newcomers Program,” explains Manhar.

Manhar says he will be equipped with directorial and production visions to not only bring characters to life but also have a unique voice beyond the boxes of his Asian identity. At the Newcomers Program, Manhar says he will look forward to entertaining his peers, exploring new avenues, gaining, and most importantly, sharing the knowledge of the masters, and fostering curiosity. “The Newcomers Program will be the catalyst for me to actualize my ambitions, showcase films at signature festivals and introduce a talent pool that includes all kinds of artists under the roof of oneness while being conscious and giving back to the environment,” sums up Manhar.