Chandigarh: Action to be taken against parking violators, Commissioner forms new WhatsApp group

Pictures of the number plates of all those serious violators who park in a haphazard manner or wrongly park in Chandigarh parking lots and don’t listen to the attendants will be taken for initiating action from now on. This was decided in a meeting of parking contractors chaired by the Municipal Commissioner.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Pictures of number plates of serious violators are to be taken and action will be initiated against them in coordination with police and MC authority concerned. We have formed a WhatsApp group with police and MC JE and contractors to immediately report violations. Police have been requested to challan. For illegal parking, MC shall start towing away.”

The Commissioner warned the paid parking contractors asking them to implement mandatory features in all parking lots according to the tender document failing which immediate penal provisions shall be imposed. Contractors were given seven days to implement all the features, after which MCC shall revisit or inspect each and every parking lot.

After the two-day inspection carried out by the team of officials wherein several irregularities were found, the parking contractors were summoned by the Commissioner. The meeting was not just attended by the paid parking contractors but by all officers concerned of MC as well. During the meeting, various issues were discussed and several measures have been decided to implement immediately.

The contractors were directed that not just rate lists will have to be displayed wherever not displayed yet, but “no parking” and “no haphazard parking” signboards also have to be displayed.

It was also directed that the display of LED screens should be properly functional and existing app should be made properly functional immediately to show real-time space slots available in the parking lot.

The contractors were also told to ensure Internet-related issues resolved in all the parking lots and that proper quality uniform should be ensured for the deployed attendants at parking lot.

It was also directed that the entry of vehicle and out punching should be properly synchronized and recorded and photographic evidence be maintained of each and every service to be adhered in the parking lots.

From now, the MC authorities in coordination with police will remove/tow the wrongly parked vehicles. The Commissioner has asked for a daily inspection report, including features functional, be submitted to her.

Ruckus in the house

The issue of smart parking rocked the general house meeting when the opposition alleged that people of the city had been cheated with no smart parking features at all. As the agenda was to be taken up, Congress councillors stood up and said that they first need a reply for not having smart features in the parking lots despite claims and only then will they allow the House proceedings. It was only after Commissioner Anindita Mitra sought time and pacified the Congress councillors that the issue was put to rest. She said that in the next meeting she will put forth a report on the parking with all the steps taken for ensuring smart parking.

Mitra specified that the MC won’t hesitate to take action even if despite intimation the correct measures for ensuring smart parking features as per the contract are not taken. She stated that inspection would be done regularly and penalty would also be imposed if smart features are not found.