Chandigarh: Acquitted in sexual abuse case, man commits suicide

A 21-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Sector 52 on Sunday. He had been acquitted in a sexual harassment case around two months ago. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code after recording statements of his family members.

The Sector 36 Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said that they received information around 6.20 am that a man’s body was hanging from a mango tree near Geeta Bhawan in Sector 52. A police team reached there and identified the deceased as Arjun, a resident of Tin Colony in Sector 52.

“The PCR party took Arjun to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the SHO said, adding that the post-mortem would be conducted on Monday.

Inspector Singh said that Arjun used his belt to hang himself from the tree. Arjun was acquitted in a sexual harassment case around two months ago. The case was registered last year under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Asked whether the police found any suicide note from the spot, the SHO denied recovering any suicide note. He said that no injury marks were found on the body.

Replying to a question on foul play, Inspector Singh said that the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem of the body but the preliminary investigation did not indicate any foul play.