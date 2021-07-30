Chandigarh achieves 81.17% vaccination as 5,92,369 people get first dose

Chandigarh has vaccinated 3,08,792 people with the first dose in the 18-44 category and 3,745 with the second dose and is placed sixth in the country in the cumulative vaccine dose administered in this category. (Representational image)

Chandigarh has achieved 81.17 per cent vaccination as 5,92,369 people already have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the average vaccination in the last seven days being 9,861. So far, 95.19 per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs) have got the first dose and for frontline workers (FLWs), the percentage is 102.5.

With doctors asserting the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination to avoid a third wave, efforts have been on in the UT to vaccinate a large section of people, with the drive in the last couple of weeks targeted at high-density population areas. Mobile teams, with the assistance of NGOs and volunteers, are reaching out to vulnerable populations in homes across the UT and also pregnant women.

“We cannot force anyone to get the vaccine, so there will be some who will not opt to take the shot. The effort is to motivate people to get the vaccination by educating them about its benefits and how vaccine is a tool to keep themselves and others safe. So far, we have been able to achieve our target. If we vaccinate 90 per cent of our population, this public health intervention measure will be in place and we will have achieved our effort to check the transmission of COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr Amandeep Kang, Director, Health Services (DHS).

Schools, markets, government offices which deal with the public, banks and post offices, says Dr Kang, were the places they first went to through camps, once the vaccination opened for the 18 plus category. “The online slots were full, but we began these drives to speed up the process. Our dispensaries began to reach out to people in colonies and congested areas like Bapu Dham, Dadu Majra, Burail and by the first week of June, we had covered a large population in these areas. We began with four mobile teams which went to public places like Sukhna, Railway Station, bust stands and now we have more than 14 teams, with 20 volunteer teams and CITCO AC buses and ambulances involved in door-to-door drives,” adds Dr Kang.

With the involvement of the Rotary Club, NGOs like The United Sikhs, some councillors and volunteers, the drives have become more intensive, with the volunteers offering refreshments and even organising raffle draws for the beneficiaries. With some senior citizens, bedridden, mentally and physically challenged people not empowered to reach vaccination centres, the health department is now reaching out to this vulnerable group and has added two more mini-buses to go to areas which have narrow internal roads, and the vaccine hesitancy also low now. So far, 722 pregnant women have been vaccinated, with government dispensaries reaching out to this group to motivate them to get vaccinated.

“We are keeping a close watch on high-density poulation areas, with no case reported from Vikas Nagar, where one person was tested for the Delta Plus variant,” sums up Dr Kang.

Sixth in the country

As per the latest data from the Government of India, Chandigarh has vaccinated 3,08,792 people with the first dose in the 18-44 category and 3,745 with the second dose and is placed sixth in the country in the cumulative vaccine dose administered in this category.