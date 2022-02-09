Chandigarh: Accident victim’s family moves court

Updated: February 9, 2022 3:42:54 am
FAMILY MEMBERS of fatal road accident victim, Vishal, have filed an application in the District Court, Sector 43, seeking directions to the investigation agency for proper investigation on Tuesday. Vishal (25) was run over by a speeding Scorpio near Sector 25-38 light point in September, 2021. A case was registered at PS 39. the police is yet to identify the killer vehicle and driver. Advocate Sunil Toni said, “We have moved the application in the court seeking speedy police investigation along with a status report of the investigation conducted by the investigation agency till now. The application was filed by the brother of Vishal, Akash Baniwal, a resident of Sector 38 West.”
Earlier, police had shortlisted at least 28 SUVs and singled out of the SUVs, which was found registered at a Haryana residence. Police had also concluded that the front bonnet of the SUV was painted/repaired a few days after the date of road accident. But later, the probe was closed. Vishal’s case is among 178 FIRs registered after the deaths of people in road accidents caused by unknown vehicles in Chandigarh in the last five years (between January, 2015 and September, 2021).
