Pillion rider killed as police horse hits scooter — not knowing how to take bull by the horns

In a freak incident, a 40-year-old pillion rider on an Activa scooter was killed after being hit by a horse of Chandigarh Police’s mounted staff near Chandigarh Golf Club turn on Punjab Raj Bhawan road Wednesday. The incident had happened around 1.30 pm on Monday. The victim, identified as Ramvilash Ram, a small-time building contractor, was admitted to PGI where he breathed his last Wednesday morning.

Police said that a stray bull had come before the horse, which panicked and hit the Activa scooter. The two-wheeler was being driven by Nathu Parsad Yadav, 61, a resident of Global City at Kharar, who suffered minor injuries in the incident. Nath Parsad Yadav said that the Chandigarh Police horse riders had stopped for a couple of moments on the spot and he rushed the injured to PGI in an autorickshaw. Sources said that two horses of the Chandigarh Police mounted staff were on routine patrolling when the incident occurred.

Yadav said, “Ramvilash Ram was wearing the safety gear, which was broken when he fell on the road. He suffered severe head injuries. We were going towards Panchkula when the incident happend on Monday. We had crossed the Punjab Raj Bhawan and reached near the Chandigarh Golf Club turn where two horse riders of Chandigarh Police were ahead of us. All of a sudden, a stray black bull appeared on the road and one of the horses panicked. The horse hit my two-wheeler and we fell on the road. The Chandigarh Police horse riders stayed there for a couple of minutes and then left. Other police personnel were also present on the road but nobody called any police vehicle to rush the injured to nearby hospital. Passerby gathered on the spot and one of them wrapped his shirt around the bleeding head of the injured. I rushed the injured to PGI in an autorickshaw. He was unconscious. Doctors put him on the ventilator. He succumbed to his injuries today around 7.30 am. I recorded my statement to sub-inspector (SI) Amrik Singh, who came from Sukhna Lake police post. My damaged two-wheeler is still lying in the police post.”

Yadav urged the police to check the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the Punjab Raj Bhawan road and fix the responsibility for the accident. Compensation should be given to the family of Ramvilash Ram, who was a native of Bihar. He is survived by his wife and two children, who are in Bihar.”

“We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in this regard. Two horses of Chandigarh Police were on routine patrolling. A stray bull came on the road all of a sudden. The horse panicked and hit the two-wheeler. The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination,” said Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 3 police station.

However, ASI Mukesh Kumar, incharge of the Mounted Staff, claimed the two-wheeler was not hit by the horse. The two-wheeler rider had lost his balance. The pillion rider was hit by a bus. We conducted medical examination of two horses. There were no traces of the horses’ feet that they hit the two-wheeler.