Chandigarh abuzz with increased butterfly activity

A butterfly mud-puddling in Chandigarh. Saurabh Prashar

Despite the fact that Chandigarh is yet to receive the desirable heavy rainfall in the ongoing monsoon, city-based experts say butterfly activities are on full swing throughout Chandigarh these days.

These activities including mud- puddling on the dry patches nearby wet grounds in public parks, and laying eggs on fresh leaves. Mud puddling refers to a group activity by male butterflies, to collect sodium form mud, which is later to transferred to females for better fertility.

The species laying eggs these days include Common Mormon, Common Immigrant, Mottled Immigrant.

“Chandigarh’s flora of well-planned plantation of trees across the city, especially on the two sides of main road, is the best thing for butterflies. Usually, butterflies remain active throughout the year but their activities increase during these months. Egg laying and mud-puddling are common sights on fresh grown green leaves. Species like Catopsilia pomona-pomona, Catospsilia crocale, Catospsilia florella florella and Catospsilia pyranth are active in lying eggs on host plants these days. The host plants of these species are Cassia tora, Cassia occidentalic, Cassia fiamea, Cassia fistula and Butea monosperma,” informed Professor Virinder Kumar Walia, from the Zoology department of Panjab University.

Though Professor Virinder Kumar Walia rejected the concept of migrant of butterflies in Chandigarh, a city-based ornithologist-cum-butterfly enthusiast, Kulbhushan Kanwar, said, “There are certain species, which migrate from Western Ghats to the Eastern sides. One such species is the Blue-tiger (Tirummala limniace). The months of May, June, and July are best for this species’ migration. In view of laying eggs, every butterfly species has its own style. Some of the species lay eggs barely on their one host plant/tree, while some prefer to lay their eggs on different plants.”

Plants of Amla, Capris, Ashoka, Citrus Salix, Mango, Calotrpis etc are some of the best species for butterflies.

According to the UT Forest department, Chandigarh is home to over 70 species of butterflies and some rare species also observed in the city’s vicinity from time to time. “Mud-puddling activities on part of male butterflies increase during this time. We can observe this activity in the riverbeds surrounding Chandigarh and even the dry patches in the public parks these days,” said Arun Gupta, a patron of Natural Biodiversity group.

Surinder Paul, Director of MET department, said, “Chandigarh is expected to receive heavy rain fall till the ends of July and at the start of August. The monsoon is going on.”

Disappointed for not allowing to visit Butterfly Park:

Chandigarh based butterfly enthusiasts are disappointed as the Butterfly Park in Sector 26 has not been opened yet.

“Sukhna Lake was opened, people are allowed to roam in the parks but the butterfly Park is not for leisure walks. It was made for research work, for the conservation. The UT Forest department should allow the serious butterfly observers to visit the park for the observation,” said Kulbhushan Kanwar, a driving force behind the construction of park.

Another keen observer, Tilak Raj Sharma, said, “It is the ideal time to observe the activities of butterflies and the park is the best place for this. It should be opened with certain restriction in view of Covid-19.”

