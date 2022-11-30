Chandigarh: AAP’s 20,000 litres free water agenda also postponed

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was all set to table the agenda of providing 20,000 litres free water to every family in the city but the agenda was sudden postponed, and could not be taken up for discussion during the House meeting on Tuesday.

The Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Yogesh Dhingra introduced table agenda signed by all the 14 councillors of AAP, for providing free water upto 20KL to poor of the city, particularly in colonies and villages.

Dhingra said that this agenda was also approved by the mayor to table it for discussion in the General House, except for the sudden postponement Dhingra.

The agenda that was signed by all AAP councillors stated, “Poor of the city, particularly in villages and colonies be provided 20KL of water at zero tariff rates, so that there is no waste of water and scarce potable water can be saved, as has been experienced in Delhi. Therefore, I request on behalf of my fellow councillors of AAP to move the following resolution to be considered and approved by the House unanimously, with suitable amendments, as may be suggested by the House.”

It was also specified to “Resolve that a committee of experts be constituted to consider the financial and other implications for allowing 20KL of water to every family within municipal limits of Chandigarh at zero water tariffs, which will study all the legal and financial aspects of the said issue favourably”.

AAP’s poll promise

Providing 20,000 litres of free water to the poor was one of the key poll promises of the AAP in Chandigarh, when they were contesting the civic body polls.

AAP councillors attribute the non-fulfilment of their promises to the election of a BJP mayor.