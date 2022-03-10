Chandigarh AAP to hold victory march if it wins over 59 seats

ENTHUSIASTIC ABOUT the predictions of exit polls, the Chandigarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to hold a thanksgiving victory march if the party secures more than 59 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections on Thursday, the party convener, Prem Garg, said.

The arrangements for watching the results live on big screens were made at in Sector 39 where co-incharge Punjab, Raghav Chaddha, will also be present.

Most of the local party leaders including the AAP councillors will assemble there. The victory march will start from Sector 39.

Prem Garg said, “Around 1,000 party workers, leaders are expected with a convoy of around 100 vehicles. Senior local leaders Harmohan Dhawan, Pardeep Chabra, Chander Mukhi Sharma, and all the MC councillors will be present. We will hold a thanksgiving victory march if the results come according to our expectations”.

“By 10 am, party workers, local leaders will start assembling at the party office, Sector 39. We are making the arrangements for sweets. As the results are related to the Punjab Assembly elections, leaders from Delhi will be present in different parts of Punjab”, Chander Mukhi Sharma, local campaign incharge of the party, said.

Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh emerged as the single largest party with securing 14 seats out of 35 in the MC elections in December, 2021.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was in second place securing 12 seats and Congress was third with eight seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal had won a single seat.

However, an AAP leader requesting anonymity said, “Indeed, the exact picture will be clear by 12:30 pm tomorrow but we have to wait for the reactions of winning party MLAs in Punjab. A lot of things depend on the winning party candidates in Punjab”.