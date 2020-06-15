Chandigarh: AAP leader held for cheating retired IAS officer of Rs 2.05 cr

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested an AAP leader, Yogeshwar Sharma, of Panchkula for duping a retired IAS officer of Rs 2.05 crore.
He was arrested by Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar of EOW.
The police said complainant Harjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab government, who is a resident of Sector 40, alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma of Sector 16, Panchkula, cheated him of Rs 2.05 crore in a case of selling 50 per cent share comprising basement and ground floor of an SCO in Sector 46.
A case of cheating was registered against Yogeshwar Sharma at the Sector 11 police station.
He had unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from Panchkula in 2019.
