scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

Chandigarh: AAP leader held for cheating retired IAS officer of Rs 2.05 cr

AAP leader Yogeshwar Sharma was arrested by Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar of EOW.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 15, 2020 3:22:30 am
Yogeshwar Sharma, AAp leader, Chandigarh Police, Punjab news, Indian expess Indian Army, Fifth generation, Chandigarh news, Indian express ness

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested an AAP leader, Yogeshwar Sharma, of Panchkula for duping a retired IAS officer of Rs 2.05 crore.

He was arrested by Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar of EOW.

The police said complainant Harjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab government, who is a resident of Sector 40, alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma of Sector 16, Panchkula, cheated him of Rs 2.05 crore in a case of selling 50 per cent share comprising basement and ground floor of an SCO in Sector 46.

A case of cheating was registered against Yogeshwar Sharma at the Sector 11 police station.

He had unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from Panchkula in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement