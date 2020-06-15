Chandigarh: AAP leader held for cheating retired IAS officer of Rs 2.05 cr

Indian Army, Fifth generation, Chandigarh news, Indian express ness Indian Army, Fifth generation, Chandigarh news, Indian express ness

The Chandigarh Police on Sunday arrested an AAP leader, Yogeshwar Sharma, of Panchkula for duping a retired IAS officer of Rs 2.05 crore.

He was arrested by Sub-Inspector Krishan Kumar of EOW.

The police said complainant Harjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab government, who is a resident of Sector 40, alleged that Yogeshwar Sharma of Sector 16, Panchkula, cheated him of Rs 2.05 crore in a case of selling 50 per cent share comprising basement and ground floor of an SCO in Sector 46.

A case of cheating was registered against Yogeshwar Sharma at the Sector 11 police station.

He had unsuccessfully contested Assembly polls from Panchkula in 2019.

